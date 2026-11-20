“The Light of Love” Maui Choral Arts Holiday Concert
“The Light of Love” Maui Choral Arts Holiday Concert
Enhance your Christmas Spirit with beautiful choral selections both sacred and secular sung by 80 voices entitled “The Light of Love” at Seabury Hall in Makawao at 3pm Saturday, December 5th. Two 45 minute sessions with a 15 minute intermission.
Seabury Hall's ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center
Tickets available at MauiChoral arts ranging from $6 to $48 on line only.
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Choral Arts Association
808-866-0699
info@mauichoralarts.org
Seabury Hall's ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center
480 Olinda RoadMakawao , Hawaii 96768