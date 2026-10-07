The Land Has Spoken: Tales of Indigenous Horror brings traditional and modern indigenous ghost stories, curses, omens, and monsters to life using works by award-winning Native dark fiction writers.

Immerse yourself in a chilling radio-style drama with stories brought to life by an all Indigenous cast of seasoned theater/TV/Film actors, such as Laura Bowen, Kalani Queypo, and Andrew Roa. Their haunting performances will be underscored by the spectral compositions of Chantil Dukart, T’simshian and Sugpiaq (Aluutiq), and eerie radio-style sound effects by sound designer Tuesday Mosshall.

The Native American literature, folklore, and oral histories are full of haunting stories, curses, omens, and portents; menacing monsters, treacherous shapeshifters, and cunning tricksters. “The Land Has Spoken” brings these stories to life with tales by Native award-winning dark fiction writers Shane Hawk, enrolled Cheyenne-Arapaho, Hidatsa, and Citizen Potawatomi descent, and Andrea L. Rogers, citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Directed by the accomplished Kyla Tucaya Garcia, Taíno, and Andre Bouchard of Kootenai/Ojibwe/Pend Oreille/Bitterroot Salish descent.

Prepare to journey into the dark depths of Indigenous folklore with “The Land Has Spoken”. The only question that remains is… “Will you return?”

Recommended for ages 12 and up. Includes audio depictions of menacing monsters, ﻿shape-shifters, and adult themes and topics. Parental discretion is advised.