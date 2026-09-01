THE GREEN TITLES Tour 2026 with Special Guest Likkle Jordee

GATES OPEN 6 PM

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires & floods, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Hawai’i-based reggae powerhouse The Green return with a new era of music, announcing their upcoming album Titles, set for release on July 17, 2026. The band also released the album’s title track, “Titles,” on May 8, offering fans a first look into the group’s most reflective and collaborative project to date.

Marking more than 16 years together, Titles serves as both a celebration of The Green’s journey and a glimpse into the future of the band. Written and produced collectively at Ka Ma’o Studios in Honolulu, the project highlights the vocal talents and creative contributions of every member, while staying rooted in the signature sound and uplifting spirit that have made The Green a defining force in island reggae music worldwide.

Over the years, The Green have built a global following through heartfelt songwriting, unforgettable live performances, and music centered around family, resilience, and unity. Fan favorites like “All I Need,” “Love I,” and “Wake Up,” continue to resonate across generations, while collaborations with artists like J Boog on tracks such as “Feelings,” “Mama Roots,” and “Fire Up Di Roses” have expanded their reach to audiences worldwide. One of their more recent collaborations is “Day by Day” with Kolohe Kai, which further reflects the band’s mission of spreading positivity and aloha through music.

With Titles, The Green continues evolving while remaining deeply connected to the culture, community, and spirit that shaped them from the beginning.