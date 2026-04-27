The Friends of Haleakala National Park's 30th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Meeting

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park invites the community to join them for their 2026 Annual Public Meeting, which also marks an important milestone: 30 years of service supporting Haleakalā National Park. The free event is Saturday, May 2, 3:00–5:00 pm, at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, Milepost 6, Mokulele Hwy, Kīhei

The park’s Archaeologist & Cultural Resources Program Manager Rachel Hodara Nelson will give a presentation on Uncovering the Archaeology of Haleakalā National Park. She’ll share discoveries from archaeological research throughout the park on sites that reveal centuries of human activity, travel, and cultural use and which help park managers and the community to better understand and protect the cultural heritage of Haleakalā.

Updates from Haleakalā National Park and the Friends group will also be given, along with information on how to get involved as a volunteer.

All are welcome. Parking is available at the visitor center.

