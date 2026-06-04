Krissy Lee Entertainment, Mosh, Play & Live and Uila Records welcome The Familyhood Nextperience featuring H.R. of Bad Brains to the Kona Elks #2616 Friday evening June 19th, Big Island Artist Goza open the show, want to know what to expect? read on from the man himself Norwood Fisher!

The Familyhood Nextperience - Another Norwood Fisher Concoction

The Familyhood -

The perception that the band and its fans are a familial symbiosis,

a mutual support system.

I came up with this when pondering the fans of Fishbone around mid 80’s.

Nextperience -

The organic creation of your future in the ever present now,

untethered by the chains of the past. Musically expressed (Nextpressed) as

honest improvisation. The pursuit of saying something brand spankin’ new.

Over a decade later, I wanted to fulfill an urge to do all improvised Dub/Reggae with the

members of Fishbone, under a different name. Thus, The Familyhood Nextperience

the moniker I chose.

With Norwood Fisher as the creator and organizational force behind The Familyhood Nextperience.

The drive to explore (Nextplore) the unfamiliar will always be present. An ever evolving cast of masterful musicians,

some well known, some unknown to most, are invited to mine the unified field of intelligence, connecting telepathically to produce whatever the moment sonically calls forth. In short, making sum’n outta NUTTIN’.

This line up consists of ex-Fishbone band mates, Norwood Fisher, John Steward and Dre Gipson, Bobby Easton from Long Beach Dub All-stars, Van G Martin of John Brown’s Body and G. Love, with special guest, the legendary H.R., Human Rights/Bad Brains.

They will be performing classic and new material that spans H.R.’s legacy, so you expect some Bad Brains and more. They’ll also dig deep into the realm of All Improvised Psychedelic Dub. At every angle, the night is designed to give your body and feet something to move to.