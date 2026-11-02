Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents

The Drowsy Chaperone

A Musical Within A Comedy

Music and Lyrics by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison

Book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar

Director/Choreographer David Ward

Vocal Director Julia Golding

Friday & Saturdays November 13-14 & 20-21 @ 7pm

Saturday November 21 @ 2pm (matinee)

The 5 Time Tony Award-Winning Musical The Drowsy Chaperone A Musical Within A Comedy Comes to Life!

The Seabury Hall Performing Arts department proudly presents The Drowsy Chaperone, a delightful love letter to the glitzy, goofy, madcap musicals of the Roaring Twenties.

As the show begins, a diehard musical theatre fan longing for a little escape drops the needle on his favorite record—the cast album of a fictitious 1928 musical. As the music begins, his apartment magically transforms, and the show bursts to life around him.

What follows is a whirlwind of madcap fun filled with classic vaudeville-style characters: two lovers on the brink of their wedding (Bella Hampe & Baydan Mann); a bumbling best man (Connor Ulene or Sasha Meisel); a desperate producer (Jeff Alet); his moll (Sol Bridgford or Sloane Rodriguez); a charmingly dimwitted heiress (Aurora Zoetewey or Makaela Cooper); her Underling (Emma Almenta or Jude Merritt); two lovable comic gangsters (James Golding & Henry Kays or Milan Libby & Erika Sharp); an aviatrix (Phoebe Golding or Victoria Jacitho); and, of course, an irrepressibly inebriated chaperone (Peyton Prouty or Azmina Zainuddin).

Together, they create an evening of irresistible charm, laughter, and pure musical joy.

“This is a perfect show for high school students,” says Director David Ward. “There are so many great roles. It’s a true ensemble piece, the music is great, the choreography is inspired by the 1920s, and the characters are big, bold, and brilliant!”

“One of the best parts of working on this show,” Ward adds, “is how much the students love the comedy. It allows them to be bigger than life, with the perfect mix of vaudeville and camp.”

Vocal Director Julia Golding says, “It’s been amazing seeing the cast pour so much heart and energy into these songs. The harmonies are spot on, and the vocals are seriously impressive—people are going to love it.”

Set and lighting design are by Todd Van Amburgh, costume design is by Melody Koerber, and sound design is by Matthew Hardwick.

Licensed and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), with authorized performance materials supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

