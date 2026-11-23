One of the greatest and most venerated gospel groups the world has ever known … an impeccable mix of polished blues, swinging soul and from-the-gut gospel.” – NPR

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. Celebrated by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and The Recording Academy/Grammy’s with Lifetime Achievement Awards, inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and winners of six Grammy Awards, they have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans over 70 years.

The Blind Boys are known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince, and Tom Waits. They have appeared on recordings with many artists, including Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville, Susan Tedeschi, Ben Harper, Patty Griffin, and Taj Mahal.

TIME Magazine raved that they are “always hunting for – and finding – the perfect note or harmony that lifts an old tune into the sublime.”