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The Blender Brew Ha Ha Comedy Show!

The Blender Brew Ha Ha Comedy Show!

This Saturday 10/10 get ready for an unpredictable night of unscripted fun!!! New teams and community players come together for one night only! Communities Actors, Improvisations and Students will form teams for one night of fun alongside curated teams of experienced players!!!
Cash donation wine bar 🙂
6:00pm call time for performers
7:00pm doors
WHERE: TAG Theater at Dole Cannery
WHEN: Saturday 10/10/2026, 7:00pm - 9:00pm
COST: $15 at door or $10 online https://holdmyticket.com/tickets/467860.
PARKING: Free parking at Costco and validated parking at Regal Dole Cannery Theaters

TAG- The Actor's Group at Dole Cannery
$10 presale / $15 door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Think Fast Improv
www.thinkfastimprov.com

Artist Group Info

Think Fast Improv
tfimprov@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/tfimprov
TAG- The Actor's Group at Dole Cannery
650 Iwilei Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
www.taghawaii.net