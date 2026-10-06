The Blender Brew Ha Ha Comedy Show!
The Blender Brew Ha Ha Comedy Show!
This Saturday 10/10 get ready for an unpredictable night of unscripted fun!!! New teams and community players come together for one night only! Communities Actors, Improvisations and Students will form teams for one night of fun alongside curated teams of experienced players!!!
Cash donation wine bar 🙂
6:00pm call time for performers
7:00pm doors
WHERE: TAG Theater at Dole Cannery
WHEN: Saturday 10/10/2026, 7:00pm - 9:00pm
COST: $15 at door or $10 online https://holdmyticket.com/tickets/467860.
PARKING: Free parking at Costco and validated parking at Regal Dole Cannery Theaters
TAG- The Actor's Group at Dole Cannery
$10 presale / $15 door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Think Fast Improv
Artist Group Info
Think Fast Improv
tfimprov@gmail.com