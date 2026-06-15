Tavana at The Royal Leaf

Known for his distinctive sound that blends acoustic guitar, lap steel, and island influences, Tavana has become one of Hawaiʻi's most recognized independent musicians. This intimate performance offers guests the opportunity to experience his music in a relaxed lounge setting with limited capacity.

Enjoy an evening of live music, premium cigars, crafted zero-proof cocktails, and good company in the heart of Honolulu's Chinatown.

21+ | BYOB Welcome ($10 Corkage Fee) | Limited Seating Available