Tales of Haunted Hawai'i Halloween at Blue Note Hawaii

PLEASE NOTE: Not recommended for keiki under 12.

Lopaka Kapanui is Hawaii’s Ghost Guy—and one of the islands’ most captivating storytellers. For more than 25 years, he has collected and shared the stories, legends, and supernatural traditions of Hawaiʻi.

A Native Hawaiian storyteller, Lopaka brings these stories to life with a unique blend of suspense, humor, history, and cultural insight. His performances take audiences beyond the postcard version of Hawaiʻi and into a world of spirits, night marchers, ancient legends, and stories passed down through generations.

Lopaka founded Mysteries of Hawaiʻi, continuing the ghost tour tradition he inherited from his late boss and mentor, Glen Grant. A familiar face in Hawaii’s supernatural world, his research and storytelling have taken him to sold-out theaters throughout the islands and to movie consultations and streaming productions including Finding ‘Ohana, The Dead Files, Haunted Towns, Spooked, and Very Superstitious.

He is also an author and screenwriter whose work continues to explore the darker side of paradise.

PLEASE NOTE: Not recommended for keiki under 12.

Tickets $30 – $45

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm

Doors 5:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.