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Sweet Sounds of Spring - Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble Concert

Sweet Sounds of Spring - Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble Concert

Join the Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble for “Sweet Sounds of Spring” - a swinging, ringing celebration of pop, movie and classic handbell songs.

Christ Lutheran Church - Mililani
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble
808-295-2107
Melemai@hawaiihandbells.com
Christ Lutheran Church - Mililani
95-1361 Meheula Parkway
Mililani, Hawaii 96789
https://www.clcmililani.org/