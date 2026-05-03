Sweet Sounds of Spring - Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble Concert
Sweet Sounds of Spring - Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble Concert
Join the Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble for “Sweet Sounds of Spring” - a swinging, ringing celebration of pop, movie and classic handbell songs.
Christ Lutheran Church - Mililani
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble
808-295-2107
Melemai@hawaiihandbells.com
Christ Lutheran Church - Mililani
95-1361 Meheula ParkwayMililani, Hawaii 96789