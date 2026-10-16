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Surfrider Hosts a Free Screening of ‘The Cigarette Surfboard’

Surfrider Hosts a Free Screening of ‘The Cigarette Surfboard’

The Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter is proud to announce a special community screening of The Cigarette Surfboard, an acclaimed environmental documentary detailing the intersection of art, surf culture, and grassroots ocean activism.

We want to use this incredible surf film to mobilize our local community. By looking at this problem through a creative lens, we can drive local action, pressure tobacco corporations, and push for ordinances that stop plastic pollution at the source.

The Sphere, Maui Ocean Center
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter
7605191434
mbrock@maui.surfrider.org
maui.surfrider.org

Artist Group Info

Ben Judkins
film@thecigarettesurfboard.com
https://www.thecigarettesurfboard.com/
The Sphere, Maui Ocean Center
192 Ma‘alaea Road
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
(808) 270-2000
aloha@mauioceancenter.com
https://mauioceancenter.com