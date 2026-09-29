SURFILMUSIC presented by the Kaua'i High Surf Team and Kaua'i Community College

Join us for a special screening of Jack Johnson's new film, SURFILMUSIC, brought to you by the Kaua'i High School Surf Team and sponsored by the Kaua'i Community College Student Government. Ticketing for this event is provided by the KCC PRISM Club.

October 22, 2026 at the Kaua'i Performing Arts Center

Doors open at 6:15 PM

Film at 7:00 PM

SURFILMUSIC is a new documentary chronicling Jack Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician. The film traces how Johnson’s early years making surf films with close friends became a foundation for a much broader creative life, capturing moments in and out of the water that later surfaced in his songwriting.

Blending rare footage from those formative surf films and Johnson's personal and family archives with present-day reflections, the film weaves together how lived experience, friendship, and exploration shaped the sound and stories behind the music.

Proceeds from this special event will benefit the Kauai High School Surf Team, helping support our student-athletes throughout the upcoming surf season.

A huge mahalo to Jack Johnson for generously allowing our team to share this special screening of SURFILMUSIC with our Kauai community.

Come enjoy a great film, celebrate Kauai’s surf culture, and support the next generation of local surfers. We can’t wait to see you there!