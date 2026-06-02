Summer 2026 Comedy Improv Workshop for Teens

Students ages 12 to 18 are invited to this summer workshop. Experienced improvisers will have the chance to go deeper in their skills, but no prior experience is required.

June 15 - 20, 2 - 5 pm, with a class show on the last day

* Learn the "Yes And" principle of openness to creative ideas

* Work in a team to bring funny stories to life

* Build big characters

* Make new friends

* Grow in confidence

* Experience being in the moment through play

* Have fun by unleashing your creativity and expressing yourself

