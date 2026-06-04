Stronger Together: Concert presented by the Rainbow Chorus of Honolulu

On Sunday, June 21, the Rainbow Chorus of Honolulu presents our concert "Stronger Together: A Musical Celebration of Unity." Join us for a family-friendly evening of powerful music as we make our voices heard through harmony, rhythm, and song. United in peace, we stand for change. Founded as the Gay Men's Chorus of Honolulu in 2012, the Rainbow Chorus of Honolulu proudly welcomes people of all genders, identities, and backgrounds to raise their voices. Now more than ever, we believe in the power of music to build community, foster understanding, and spread peace, love, and joy. This is a family friendly event; all are welcome. The concert is free, and we encourage guests to “pay whatever they can” to help support the Chorus.