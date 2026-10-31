Steve Grimes: Greatest Hits

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 2 hours with intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/761710/

About the Show

Presented by ProArts Playhouse, Grimes Guitars, and Mana’o Radio

An evening of new original songs that are luthier than most.

FEATURING

Steve Grimes

Steve Sargenti

Dave Fraser

Michael Ferenci

Barney Cortinez

with special guests Pamela Polland and John Cruz

“I am a multi-stylist songwriter, so all my albums cover a wide swath of genres, from folk to funk. The songs are a concoction of the many musical influences and ingredients that make up the gumbo of my life, both real and imagined.”

“Music and woodworking are two very different types of “performing” arts. Being both a woodworker and a working musician in 1972, I found myself fascinated by the prospect of combining these two professions. After studying with a violin maker and working in the instrument repair trade, I set up my own shop in Seattle, Washington, USA and began making arch top mandolins. For the first two years I made mandolins exclusively, subsidizing my new venture by doing repairs on all types of string instruments. When I was able to increase production of new instruments and get them into the hands of some good players, I was finally able to devote myself fully to building new instruments.”

Ticket Information

Premium Seating:

$47.70 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/761710/