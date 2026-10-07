Bearing witness to the accelerating negativity of global affairs, British reggae powerhouse Steel Pulse exemplify musical vengeance to halt the disarray of humanity. The band's twelfth studio production, titled Mass Manipulation, reflects four decades committed to bettering mankind through music. Steel Pulse songs and lyrics continue to engage controversial topics of racial injustice and human rights on a global scale. Themes are as potent and relevant today as they were at the beginning of their career. Hailing from Birmingham, England, Steel Pulse emerged in 1975 with music that provokes thought toward global unification. Songs like “Chant a Psalm” have landed on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Best Songs list of the 1980s, and the six-time Grammy nominated group won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for Babylon the Bandit. Lead singer and guitarist, David Hinds’ creativity, human persona, and visionary views are revealed through inspiring compositions that capture the effects of the African Diaspora. As reggae revolutionaries, Steel Pulse is revered by the younger generation of artists and remains a powerhouse on stages around the globe. Through the example of Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse demonstrates the endless possibilities that come from breaking down the walls of systemic greed and nurturing the fellowship of mankind.