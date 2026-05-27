State of Hawaii Workforce Development Division Career Fair

The State of Hawaii DLIR-WDD is presenting a Career Fair on Tues. June 23, 2026, 10am-2pm at the Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial. It will have 40+recruiters from various departments of the State of Hawaii, C & C of Honolulu, and private sector companies, that are looking to fill a variety of open positions. Participating recruiters are from industries, that incl., utility, broadcast media, hotel, health, retail, banking, grocery, government, restaurant, transportation, education, and many more. Some of the companies/departments are Starbucks, Sysco, Hawaiian Electric, Douglas Emmett, Hawaii Pacific Health, Honolulu Police Dept., Prince Waikiki, Roberts Hawaii, Costco, Honolulu Fire Dept. Y. Hata & Co., Diagnostic Laboratory Service, The Ritz Carlton-Turtle Bay, Hawaii Pacific Health, Bank of Hawaii, State of Hawaii, City & County of Honolulu, and many, many more.

Time: 9:00am-10:00am, Priority of Service Hour for Veterans & Military Spouses

10:00am-2:00pm, Open to the Public