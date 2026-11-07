Standup Comedy Showcase

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 90 Minutes – No Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758825/

About the Show

Maui’s South Side gets a stacked night of stand-up. Five working comics. Real credits. No filler.

This is the local scene at full strength: a TV star, comics who’ve opened for household names, a roast-battle champ, and a host who keeps the room moving. If you want a night that actually feels like a comedy show, this is it.

The Lineup

Chino LaForge

Star of the homegrown comedy series Moku Moku (Amazon / Tubi). Voted Maui’s Best Comic multiple times. He’s opened for Hannibal Buress, Ari Shaffir, Steve-O, and many more well-known comedians. Founder of Power Up Comedy. Touring comic, actor, and one of the funniest people in the room on any given night.

Ronda Lee Hanson

Grew up in a small town in Oregon, moved to Maui in 2013, and built a career on anecdotal jokes, unassuming charm, and a sharp tongue-in-cheek style. In 2023 she opened for Kevin Nealon and Tiffany Haddish, won the Annual Maui Roast Battle, and was nominated for Maui’s Best Comedian. Audiences leave liking her as much as they laugh at her.

Vince Foti

A comic who’s opened for Hannibal Buress, Todd Barry, Cheech & Chong, and Gareth Reynolds. Dry, precise, and the kind of set that makes the rest of the lineup sit up. If you know comedy, you know those names. If you don’t, you will after his set.

Jackson Babine

The lovable one. Voted the baby of the Maui comedy scene, High-energy, weird in the right way, and already a favorite on the island. He will be making a cameo in his first feature film this October.

Host: Shane Nelson

Finalist in Honolulu’s Top Comic competition. Opened for Tom Rhodes, Augie T, Paul Ogata, and Frankie Marcos. The wildcard who runs the night, keeps the room warm, and still sneaks in a set of his own. If you’ve seen him at Pro Arts before, you already know why he’s hosting.

Ticket Information

(Including Fees)

General Admission:

$21.20 Pre-Sale

$30 at the Door

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758825/