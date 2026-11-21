UH Hilo is sponsoring a special screening of the feature documentary on toxic ocean dumping, "Out of Plain Sight," directed and produced by Rosanna Xia, award-winning author and environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times. The film is a cinematic expansion of one of her most haunting environmental exposés. As many as half a million barrels of the carcinogenic pesticide DDT were dumped off Southern California between 1947 and 1961. Lost until 2019, when scientists rediscovered a dozen rusty, leaking barrels, reopening the debate about what to do about this toxic legacy. People may forget, but the ocean does not.

Following the film there will be Q&A with Ms. Xia.