Special Fundraising screening of THE ADDICTION OF HOPE

The award winning film, THE ADDICTION OF HOPE, will hold a ONE TIME ONLY screening to benefit/fundraiser the historic Aloha Theatre in Kona, Hawaii. A Q&A will immediately follow the screening with the film’s star, Anne-Marie Johnson (In The Heat Of The Night, JAG, Melrose Place, That’s So Raven) and the film's writer/director Martin A. Gottlieb (About 50)