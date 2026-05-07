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Special Fundraising screening of THE ADDICTION OF HOPE

Special Fundraising screening of THE ADDICTION OF HOPE

The award winning film, THE ADDICTION OF HOPE, will hold a ONE TIME ONLY screening to benefit/fundraiser the historic Aloha Theatre in Kona, Hawaii. A Q&A will immediately follow the screening with the film’s star, Anne-Marie Johnson (In The Heat Of The Night, JAG, Melrose Place, That’s So Raven) and the film's writer/director Martin A. Gottlieb (About 50)

Aloha Theatre
$10.00
07:00 PM - 09:05 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
apachawaii.org
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794
Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com
www.alohatheatre.com