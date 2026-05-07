Special Fundraising screening of THE ADDICTION OF HOPE
Special Fundraising screening of THE ADDICTION OF HOPE
The award winning film, THE ADDICTION OF HOPE, will hold a ONE TIME ONLY screening to benefit/fundraiser the historic Aloha Theatre in Kona, Hawaii. A Q&A will immediately follow the screening with the film’s star, Anne-Marie Johnson (In The Heat Of The Night, JAG, Melrose Place, That’s So Raven) and the film's writer/director Martin A. Gottlieb (About 50)
Aloha Theatre
$10.00
07:00 PM - 09:05 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com