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South Kona Artists Cooperative Christmas Fair

South Kona Artists Cooperative Christmas Fair

Saturday, December 12, 2026, SOKO will be holding its annual Christmas Art Fair in Yano Hall.  Located in Captain Cook (right across from the Manago Hotel).  Member artists will be there with items of original works of fiber, ceramics, photography, paintings, jewelry and glass.  Support local. 9am - 3pm.  For more information please visit sokoartists.com

Yano Hall
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

SOKO (South Kona Artists Cooperative)
8089362046
alohamagic@aol.com
sokoartists.com

Artist Group Info

Barry Gitelson
alohamagic@aol.com
Yano Hall
82-6145 Mamalahoa Hwy
Captain Cook, Hawaii 96704