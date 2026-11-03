South Kona Artists Cooperative Christmas Fair
South Kona Artists Cooperative Christmas Fair
Saturday, December 12, 2026, SOKO will be holding its annual Christmas Art Fair in Yano Hall. Located in Captain Cook (right across from the Manago Hotel). Member artists will be there with items of original works of fiber, ceramics, photography, paintings, jewelry and glass. Support local. 9am - 3pm. For more information please visit sokoartists.com
Yano Hall
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
SOKO (South Kona Artists Cooperative)
8089362046
alohamagic@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Barry Gitelson
alohamagic@aol.com
Yano Hall
82-6145 Mamalahoa HwyCaptain Cook, Hawaii 96704