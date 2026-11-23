Solo Sessions: JOHN CRAIGIE 2027 HAWAI’I TOUR - With Special Guests COYOTE GIRLS
Solo Sessions: JOHN CRAIGIE 2027 HAWAI’I TOUR - With Special Guests COYOTE GIRLS
For over a decade, John Craigie has made music that brings people in, not with spectacle but with sincerity and songs that feel like conversations.
Craigie remains a tireless live performer, touring throughout the U.S., Europe, and Australia, appearing at festivals like Newport Folk, Pickathon, Edmonton Folk Festival, and High Sierra, and sharing the stage with artists such as Langhorne Slim, Sierra Hull, Gregory Alan Isakov, Brett Dennen, and Jack Johnson.
Maui Arts & Cultural Center - McCoy Studio Theater
$44, $54, & $64 (Includes ALL Taxes & Fees)
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 25 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Maui Arts & Cultural Center
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center - McCoy Studio Theater
One Cameron WayKahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org