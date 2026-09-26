SOKO (South Kona Artists Collective) Monthly Exhibit Series at SOKO Restaurant, Kainaliu

We’ve got a great new restaurant in Kainaliu. It’s called “SOKO”, and the SOKO (South Kona Artists’ Collective) Artists have been invited to show our work there, on a rotating basis. First up will be fiber artists Ellen Crocker, Trudy Koszarek and Catherine Wynne. Our work will be on display from October 2 through November 5, and will change on the first Friday of every month thereafter. Many of the works will be for sale. There will be an artists’ reception, 4-6 pm on the Friday that the new exhibit goes up each month. We’re excited to share out namesake’s space, and we know you’ll love their delicious food and great atmosphere!