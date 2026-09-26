SOKO (South Kona Artists Collective) Monthly Exhibit Series at SOKO Restaurant, Kainaliu
SOKO (South Kona Artists Collective) Monthly Exhibit Series at SOKO Restaurant, Kainaliu
We’ve got a great new restaurant in Kainaliu. It’s called “SOKO”, and the SOKO (South Kona Artists’ Collective) Artists have been invited to show our work there, on a rotating basis. First up will be fiber artists Ellen Crocker, Trudy Koszarek and Catherine Wynne. Our work will be on display from October 2 through November 5, and will change on the first Friday of every month thereafter. Many of the works will be for sale. There will be an artists’ reception, 4-6 pm on the Friday that the new exhibit goes up each month. We’re excited to share out namesake’s space, and we know you’ll love their delicious food and great atmosphere!
SOKO Restaurant
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every month on Friday through Nov 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
SOKO, South Kona Artists Collective
(808) 756-7669
giglia@hawaii.rr.com
Artist Group Info
Ellen Crocker, Trudy Koszarek, Catherine Wynne
sokoartists@gmail.com
SOKO Restaurant
79-7460 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd., Mango CourtKealakekua, Hawaii 96750
8083282162
info@sokohawaii.com