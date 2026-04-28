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Snow White Ballet

Snow White Ballet

Step into a timeless fairytale as West Hawaiʻi Dance Theatre presents Snow White Ballet, a beautifully reimagined production of the beloved classic. Inspired by the original tale collected by the Brothers Grimm and brought to global fame by Disney’s 1937 film, this enchanting ballet returns with heart, elegance, and renewed relevance.

First premiered by WHDT in 2016, this production blends storytelling, classical ballet, and live piano accompaniment by Megumi Kopp to bring Snow White’s journey to life. Through kindness, courage, and the support of loyal friends, her story reminds audiences of all ages that true beauty comes from within—and that love and goodness ultimately prevail.

Reimagined by Founder & Artistic Director Virginia Holte, alongside Assistant Director Midori Satoh and WHDT’s dedicated teaching artists, this performance promises a magical and meaningful experience for the whole family.

May 23 at 4:30 PM | Kahilu Theatre
Tickets | whdt.org

Kahilu Theatre
30
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

West Hawai'i Dance Theatre
808-329-8876
info@whdt.org
www.whdt.org
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
https://kahilutheatre.org