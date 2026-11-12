Slowtide presents The Art of Drying Off

The Art of Drying Off returns to Maui. Join Slowtide and Maui’s creative community for an evening of art, food, drinks and a limited-edition towel collection you won’t want to miss.

20 local artists and photographers each put an original piece on a Slowtide towel. Every piece is on display, and the towels are sold that night as a limited-edition collection. 100% of proceeds benefit the Maui Sports Foundation, supporting the next generation of Maui surfers and athletes and helping bring youth sports back to Lahaina and West Maui after the 2023 fires.

Artists: Susanna Cromwell, Gregg Kaplan, Noa Emberson, Chris Miyashiro, Rick Griffin, Matt Agcolicol, Nate Rose, Sig Zane, Nina Hans, Christina Shayne Delima, Jordan Higa, Con Flores and Faith Jones, Wylie Von Tempsky, Effortless Swim

Photographers: Orion Owens, Talia Pashey, Tasha Jahrmarkt, Marla Tomorug, Daeja Fallas, Ryan Spencer

DJ set by Gregg Kaplan. Food and drinks from Velzyland Burger Co., Vaui, JuneShine, Summer Club, Open Water and Lahaina Brewing Co.

Free and open to the public. No RSVP needed.