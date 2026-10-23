Skip the Ordinary: Waikīkī’s #1-Rated Show Awaits This Halloween!

🎩✨ Something MAGICAL is hiding in Waikīkī this Halloween!

Behind a secret bookcase at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel, discover an intimate theater where impossible things happen right before your eyes!

Experience Hawaiʻi's #1-rated show on Tripadvisor, with over 8,000 reviews across Tripadvisor and Google, and winner of the 2026 People's Choice Award for Most Overall Votes!

🎃 Family-friendly magic, mystery, laughter, and unforgettable surprises.

📍 Hilton Waikiki Beach, 2nd Floor

🕔 Nightly at 5:00 PM & 7:30 PM

✨ This Halloween, expect the unexpected!