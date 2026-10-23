Skip the Ordinary: Waikīkī’s #1-Rated Show Awaits This Halloween!
Skip the Ordinary: Waikīkī’s #1-Rated Show Awaits This Halloween!
🎩✨ Something MAGICAL is hiding in Waikīkī this Halloween!
Behind a secret bookcase at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel, discover an intimate theater where impossible things happen right before your eyes!
Experience Hawaiʻi's #1-rated show on Tripadvisor, with over 8,000 reviews across Tripadvisor and Google, and winner of the 2026 People's Choice Award for Most Overall Votes!
🎃 Family-friendly magic, mystery, laughter, and unforgettable surprises.
📍 Hilton Waikiki Beach, 2nd Floor
🕔 Nightly at 5:00 PM & 7:30 PM
✨ This Halloween, expect the unexpected!
The Magical Mystery Show! at Hilton Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa
$69-$129
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hotel Magic, LLC
(310) 408-9926
info@hotel-magic.com
Artist Group Info
Rick Gerber
The Magical Mystery Show! at Hilton Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa
2500 Kūhiō Ave.Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
(310) 408-9926
info@hotel-magic.com