Shrek the Musical

(A Staged Concert)

Show Sponsored by Triple Threat Theatre Co.

DIRECTED AND MUSIC DIRECTED BY: Ashton Yarbrough

BOOK & LYRICS: David Lindsay-Abaire

MUSIC BY: Jeanine Tesori

PRODUCED BY: ProArts Playhouse

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/767494/

About the Event

Running Time: 2.5 Hours Including Intermission

A Staged Concert of Shrek the Musical featuring a full cast and live orchestra!

Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig

Originally produced on Broadway by

DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions

Show Synopsis:

Shrek the Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets (there is a fire-breathing dragon after all) and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Ticket Information

Including Fees

Premium:

$26.50 (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred:

$21.20 (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$15.90

Partially-Obstructed View:

$10.60

If the cost of tickets is a challenge, contact us at 808-463-6550 or info@proartsmaui.org about our Access for All Program for free or discounted tickets for those in need. At ProArts we affirm that every individual deserves the opportunity to experience the arts and their powerful effects; especially those who might otherwise consider cost a barrier.

The Access for All Program is sponsored by Arnold F. Jacobson & Jennifer B. Meyers and by Wendy Haupt

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/767494/