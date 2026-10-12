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Shakespeare Ere Modern

Shakespeare Ere Modern

The Kamaʻāina Concert Series presents the premiere of Voci Waimea, Hawaii's newest a cappella vocal group, presenting Shakespeare Ere Modern. The program includes contemporary English-language choral works by living composers, beginning with poetic Shakespeare settings and expanding into modern pieces that express reverence, reflection, wisdom, and grace. Visit their website for details and reservations.

Church of the Holy Cross
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Kamaʻāina Concert Series
info@KamaainaConcertSeries.com
https://KamaainaConcertSeries.com

Artist Group Info

Voci Waimea
https://www.vociwaimea.org
Church of the Holy Cross
440 W Lanikaula Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
hilosingalong@gmail.com
www.hilosingalong.com