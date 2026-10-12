Shakespeare Ere Modern
Shakespeare Ere Modern
The Kamaʻāina Concert Series presents the premiere of Voci Waimea, Hawaii's newest a cappella vocal group, presenting Shakespeare Ere Modern. The program includes contemporary English-language choral works by living composers, beginning with poetic Shakespeare settings and expanding into modern pieces that express reverence, reflection, wisdom, and grace. Visit their website for details and reservations.
Church of the Holy Cross
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kamaʻāina Concert Series
info@KamaainaConcertSeries.com
Artist Group Info
Voci Waimea
Church of the Holy Cross
440 W Lanikaula StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
hilosingalong@gmail.com