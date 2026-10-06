Self Care workshop series

Join us for a rejuvenating mind, body and nervous system reboot.

Class starts with a guided warm up followed by a circuit of self-care stations with foam rollers,

massage tools, movement exercises, assisted stretch and more.

We finish with a cool down, guided meditation.

Add on the Mindfulness mediation and stretch class immediately after from 7-7:30pm for just $15 for meditation, stretch, tea and connection.

You can add on red light therapy and massage

sessions before or after class in the gorgeous spa.

Take some time to care for yourself and you can

better care for others.

With Carrie Curtis October 10,24 & November 28

45 minute class Saturdays 6-6:45pm $20

www.kawainuiheals.com or 1-808-266-4325