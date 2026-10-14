Second Summer is Honolulu's first perimenopause-focused gathering — an afternoon built entirely for the health conversation women are already having in group chats and waiting rooms, but rarely out loud.

On Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2:30–7:00 PM at SAVON in Hawaiʻi Kai, five Hawaiʻi-based clinicians will answer the questions women have been googling at 3 a.m.: why sleep patterns change in your 40s, what hormones, GLP1s and peptides actually do, how skin changes through menopause, and why pelvic floor and sexual health deserve better than a passing mention. Speakers include Dr. Teresa Walsh, Dr. Diana Kumar, Dr. Rebecca Luria, Dr. Julie Enomoto, DPT, and Liv Turner from Niu Boutique (Wahiawa).

Hosted by Gliss Wellness, the event opens with live music and journaling and closes around sunset with small bites, and time to talk and connect.

Tickets are $175 (early bird) / $200, with a sliding scale so community members can pay what they can or join for free.