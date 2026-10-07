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SCARY NIGHT CINEMA - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

SCARY NIGHT CINEMA - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Hosted by Maui’s own ERIC GILLIOM

Join us for a fright-filled night of food, fun, and a FREE film screening of the cult classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Rocky Horror Themed Costumes Encouraged
Audience Interaction Welcomed
Interactive Prop Bags Available for purchase
"I see you shiver with antici... pation."

About the Film: In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

FREE ADMISSION

Food and beverages will be available for purchase starting at 5 pm. Please no outside food & beverages or props

Rated R/ Running time 100 minutes

Maui Arts & Cultural Center / A&B Amphitheater
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / A&B Amphitheater
One Cameron Way
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
https://mauiarts.org/index.php