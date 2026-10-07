SCARY NIGHT CINEMA - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
SCARY NIGHT CINEMA - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
Hosted by Maui’s own ERIC GILLIOM
Join us for a fright-filled night of food, fun, and a FREE film screening of the cult classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show!
Rocky Horror Themed Costumes Encouraged
Audience Interaction Welcomed
Interactive Prop Bags Available for purchase
"I see you shiver with antici... pation."
About the Film: In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."
FREE ADMISSION
Food and beverages will be available for purchase starting at 5 pm. Please no outside food & beverages or props
Rated R/ Running time 100 minutes