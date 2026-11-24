Feel the rhythm, release stress, and reconnect with your body through the high-energy, soul-nourishing movements of Samba Reggae!

Rooted in the rich dance traditions of Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, this workshop invites you to embrace joyful movement, explore polyrhythmic footwork, and celebrate the power of dancing together. As you blend mindful presence with expressive movement, you’ll build confidence, find your groove, and experience the pure joy of dance.

Want to take your moves to the stage? You’ll also have the exciting opportunity to perform at our upcoming Merry & Bright celebration Sunday, December 13!

No dance experience needed. Just bring an open heart, your energy, and a desire to move freely!