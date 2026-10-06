Rocky Horror Show
Rocky Horror Show
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Experience the cult classic live on stage at the historic Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu.
Richard O’Brien’s legendary musical invites you into a world of outrageous characters, unforgettable music, and deliciously decadent fun. Join us for two weekends only:
Friday, October 23 — 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 24 — 7:30 PM
Thursday, October 29 — 7:30 PM
Friday, October 30 — 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 31 — 7:30 PM
Sunday, November 1 — 2:30 PM
Six performances. Two weekends. One unforgettable night at the theatre.
18+ only event
Tickets: www.alohatheatre.com
Aloha Theatre
40
02:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com