THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Experience the cult classic live on stage at the historic Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu.

Richard O’Brien’s legendary musical invites you into a world of outrageous characters, unforgettable music, and deliciously decadent fun. Join us for two weekends only:

Friday, October 23 — 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 24 — 7:30 PM

Thursday, October 29 — 7:30 PM

Friday, October 30 — 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 31 — 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 1 — 2:30 PM

Six performances. Two weekends. One unforgettable night at the theatre.

18+ only event.

Tickets: www.alohatheatre.com