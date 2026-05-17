Robert Cazimero (TWO SHOWS) at Kahilu Theatre

Hawaiʻi’s revered and beloved kumu hula, singer, songwriter, and entertainer, ROBERT CAZIMERO, continues his 40-year tradition of performing LIVE at Kahilu Theatre.

Recognized throughout the world as a talented and influential ambassador of Hawaiian culture, Cazimero has performed traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and dance throughout his life, both with his family and as a solo artist.

As is tradition, Robert offers viewers a memorable evening of music, hula, and storytelling.

Tickets at https://kahilu.org/events/robert-cazimero/