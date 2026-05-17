Robert Cazimero (TWO SHOWS) at Kahilu Theatre
Robert Cazimero (TWO SHOWS) at Kahilu Theatre
Hawaiʻi’s revered and beloved kumu hula, singer, songwriter, and entertainer, ROBERT CAZIMERO, continues his 40-year tradition of performing LIVE at Kahilu Theatre.
Recognized throughout the world as a talented and influential ambassador of Hawaiian culture, Cazimero has performed traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and dance throughout his life, both with his family and as a solo artist.
As is tradition, Robert offers viewers a memorable evening of music, hula, and storytelling.
Tickets at https://kahilu.org/events/robert-cazimero/
Kahilu Theatre
$40 to $70
Every week through May 17, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM