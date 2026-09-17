Rick Springfield at Blue Note Hawaii

92.3 KSSK presents

Rick Springfield

Stripped Down

Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” "I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” He’s an accomplished actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash,” gave a chameleonic performance as the creepy Dr. Irving Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama “True Detective,” earned great reviews for his portrayal of Lucifer on the CW hit “Supernatural” and most recently played the insane Pastor Charles on FX’s worldwide hit series “American Horror Story.”

VIP Seating & Merch Package Info

Includes – VIP Seating | Exclusive T-Shirt |Exclusive Merchandise Pack

You will receive an email from ONELIVE with further details regarding your package fulfillment and requesting your T-shirt size. Merchandise is shipped to you the week of the show and may arrive shortly before or after your show date. Merchandise subject to change. For questions related to your Premium Ticket & Merch package, email: VIP@ONELIVE.COM or call (877) 717-5816.

Tickets​ $99-$249

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.