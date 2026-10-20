Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show | A Fundraiser for Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi

Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show

A Fundraiser Celebrating 15 Years of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi

Celebrate 15 years of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi and help fund the next 15!

Join Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi on November 14, from 6–10PM at Capitol Modern for Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show! Experience upcycled fashion, an art exhibition opening, live music by Izik and DJ Max High, a silent auction, and more.

FREE admission with registration. VIP tickets and sponsorship packages available. Register today!