Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show | A Fundraiser for Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi
Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show | A Fundraiser for Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi
Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show
A Fundraiser Celebrating 15 Years of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi
Celebrate 15 years of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi and help fund the next 15!
Join Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi on November 14, from 6–10PM at Capitol Modern for Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show! Experience upcycled fashion, an art exhibition opening, live music by Izik and DJ Max High, a silent auction, and more.
FREE admission with registration. VIP tickets and sponsorship packages available. Register today!
Capitol Modern Museum aka HISAM
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi
info@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org
Capitol Modern Museum aka HISAM
250 South Hotel StHonolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-0900
info@capitolmodern.org