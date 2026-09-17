Red Nova at Blue Note Hawaii

Prepare your ears for Red Nova, Honolulu's fiery, "open-flow" free jazz trio that hurls musical safety nets straight out the window! Fronted by the fearlessly creative lineup of Peter Shaindlin soaring on trumpet and flugelhorn, Randy Wong anchoring the low end on acoustic bass, and Jay Jaskot driving the pulse on percussion, this power trio creates pure sonic magic live on stage. Playing completely unscripted, improvised sets without key signatures or guardrails, they turn every performance—including high-profile residencies at legendary venues like Blue Note Hawaii—into an adrenaline-fueled exploration of sound. Their critically acclaimed debut live album, Presence of Mind, recorded at Hawaii Public Radio's Atherton Studio, earned well-deserved Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominations, proving that wild, cutting-edge experimentation can capture hearts and accolades alike. Ready to dive into the avant-garde deep end? You can stream their mind-bending projects right now on the Red Nova Bandcamp page!

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.