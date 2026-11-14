THE CLOCK IS TICKING, MAUI!

Have you been thinking about grabbing tickets to our upcoming fundraiser? This is your sign to stop thinking and start clicking!

Ticket sales close tonight! This is more than just a fabulous night out. It is an opportunity to show up for Maui's performing arts community and help support the future of Maui OnStage and the historic ʻĪao Theater. Our community needs the arts, and right now, the arts need our community.

So grab your friends, make a night of it, and come be part of something wonderful!

Do not wait until it is too late! Get your tickets before sales close tonight!

Event Date: Sat, Nov 21

Time: 5-8pm

Location: Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and Distillery

Tickets: MauiOnStage.com

Special mahalo to our event sponsors: 99.9KISSfm, Holoa Consulting, Dwelle Family Foundation, Residence Inn Marriott, Old Lahaina Luau, Maui Photo Hub, Tiffany's Restaurant and Bar and Sandell Artworks.