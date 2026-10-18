Quran Exhibit and Mosque Open House
Quran Exhibit and Mosque Open House
The Honolulu Mosque opens its doors for a free Quran Exhibit and Open House. Walk through the exhibit, ask anything, pick up a free translation of the Quran, and meet your Muslim neighbors over friendly conversation. Open to all. No lectures, no pressure, just an open door.
The Honolulu Mosque
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Honolulu Mosque
(808) 367-0192
hawaii@ahmadiyya.us
The Honolulu Mosque
650 Kohou street, Hawaii 96817