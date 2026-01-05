Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Holiday Pop-Ups

Celebrate the spirit of shopping local at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this holiday season! Discover a festive variety of pop-up shops featuring talented Maui entrepreneurs, local artisans, and small businesses offering unique gifts, handcrafted treasures, and one-of-a-kind finds.

Whether you're searching for the perfect holiday gift or treating yourself to something special, our holiday pop-ups are a wonderful way to shop small, support local, and give back to our Maui community.

Stop by throughout the holiday season to explore new vendors, discover local favorites, and spread a little holiday cheer!

Shop Local. Gift Local. Support Maui!

Pop-Up & Dates May Change At Any Time.

Health Korea - 11/1 - 11/19 - Next to Jean's Warehouse Kids

2B Desired - 11/14 - 11/15 - 2nd Floor Next to Shapers

Get Nutz Wear - 11/20 - 11/22 - 2nd Floor Next to Shapers

AimeeV Designs Holiday Makeke - 11/27 - 11/28 - Former Long's space

Lokal Vibes - 12/3 - 12/30 - Next to Sew Special

Manaola Hawaii - 12/4 - 12/6 - Next to Bath & Body Works

Happy Wahine - 12/4 - 12/27 - Next to Jean's Warehouse Kids

Paulele Market - 12/7 - 12/15 - Former Long's space

Get Nutz Wear - 12/11 - 12/13 - 2nd Floor Next to Shapers

Born Hawaii - 12/18 - 12/24 - Next to Na Koa Brand