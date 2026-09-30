Pumpkin Pa'ina

Pumpkin Pāʻina is returning to SALT at Our Kakaʻako! Join us and @onelovehawaii in The Barn on Friday, October 31, from 5–8 PM for a FREE evening celebrating the season with our community. 🧡✨

Bring the whole ʻohana and enjoy:

🎃 Pumpkin painting

🎨 Face painting

🎠 Carnival-style games

🎡 SALT Prize Wheel with prizes from participating merchants (while supplies last)

🍂 Passport Adventure (w/SALT merchants)

📸 Festive fall photo ops

🏆 Fun prizes & surprises

🐐 Petting Zoo

💫 And more!

🧡 PLUS: Keiki ages 12 and under will receive a FREE reusable Pumpkin Pāʻina tote bag—perfect for bringing home all their treats and goodies! (While supplies last.)

Come enjoy a night of good fun, good people, and all the best parts of the fall season. 🍁🎃 We’ll see you at Pumpkin Pāʻina!

Visit our website PumpkinPaina.com for full event details or link in bio!

