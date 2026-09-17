Princess Rave Halloween at Blue Note Hawaii

Step into a fairytale experience like no other at Princess Rave Hallowen — a high-energy, family-friendly dance party where magic meets the dance floor. Experience remixed hits inspired by your favorite princess movies, iconic pop anthems, and global sounds like K-pop. Expect vibrant visuals, high-energy DJs, and a party full of sparkle. Costumes encouraged. Good vibes required. Let’s make it magical.

Tickets $17.50-$25

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 3pm

Doors 2pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.