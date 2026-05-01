The Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE) and its Ho‘āla programs invite you to a FREE in-person event on May 1st from 9am - 1pm in Nānākuli. If you have fkeiki ages 0–5 and are exploring early childhood education or childcare options, or need support with preschool scholarships and subsidies, this event is for you!

Free parking and shuttle available from Kalanihoʻokaha Community Learning Center and Community Learning Center at Mā‘ili.

Registration is required to receive a free meal with your keiki. For more information, visit https://inpeace.org/event/preschool-here-i-come-inpeace-at-hale-nanaikeola/

