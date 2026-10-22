KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII ISLAND— The Plant People Road Show welcomes a new island nursery to its Fall 2026 Edition November 21 at the Makaeo Pavilion at Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area. Just in time for the holidays, the bi-annual show offers tropical and temperate plants and first-hand, expert advice from five Hawaii Island growers hailing from around the island.

New to the Road Show is Jeff and Lani Goodman of Tropical Abundance in Papaikou. The Goodmans share they are “dedicated to helping people create a thriving food forest.” Lani has a degree in agriculture with a major in agroforesty while Jeff studied horticulture.

“We will bring a lot of grafted fruit trees—citrus, mango and rare varieties,” says Jeff Goodman. “We will also offer scented plants and herbs, plus clumping bamboo.”

Time is 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and admission is free. As a community service, Kona Orchid Society will be testing orchids for viruses on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring boxes to carry purchases.

The eventʻs friendly format encourages attendees to talk story with the islandʻs mom and pop nursery folks. Other participating growers represent a wide array of landscape plants:

• Peter and Kay DeMello of DeMello Air Plants in Kona provide 50 varieties of easy-care air plants.

• Jennifer Snyder and Bob Harris of OrchidPeople in Waimea offer a large selection of cool and warm-tolerant cymbidium orchids. Find exciting new varieties and colors in mini to standard size.

• Phoenicia and Bob Zeller of Pele’s Island Plants in Oceanview grow select and hard-to-find orchid varieties, assorted cactus and succulents. Find choices for the collector and hobbyist.

• Kari Hagerman of Pomaika‘i Plant Company of Waimea is bringing grafted fruit trees, herbs, veggies, bedding plants, lavender, hibiscus, Brindabella roses, Silver Dollar eucalyptus and poinsettias.

In its 12th year, the Plant People Road Show stages two sales annually, around Valentine’s Day and in the fall. The direct, nursery-customer setting enables growers to meet the public and get feedback while providing expert growing guidance. For info, phone 808-987-3231 and follow Plant People Road Show on Facebook.

