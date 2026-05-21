🍕🎭Pizza with a purpose!

At Maui OnStage, we believe live theater and local art have the unique power to bring us together, spark creativity, and build a stronger, more connected community. But we can’t set the stage without YOU!

On Tuesday June 2nd, from 5:00PM - 9:00PM, we are partnering with @flatbreadcompanypaia for a special benefit night. A portion of all pizza sales will go directly towards supporting Maui OnStage’s productions, community programs, and our historic home at the Iao Theater!

Whether you dine in 🍴or grab a flatbread to go 🚘 your dinner choice makes a direct impact on keeping local performing arts vibrant and accessible for everyone on Maui. ❤️ 💫

Gather your ohana, support local art, and let’s share a slice for a great cause!

Where: Flatbread Company (Paia)

When: Tuesday June 2nd, 5:00PM - 9:00PM

How: Just head on down, enjoy some incredible food, and mention you’re there to support Maui OnStage!

See you there! 🍕

#MauiOnStage

#SupportLocalArt

#MauiCommunity

#FlatbreadCompany

#LiveTheater

