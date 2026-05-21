Pizza with a Purpose!
Pizza with a Purpose!
🍕🎭Pizza with a purpose!
At Maui OnStage, we believe live theater and local art have the unique power to bring us together, spark creativity, and build a stronger, more connected community. But we can’t set the stage without YOU!
On Tuesday June 2nd, from 5:00PM - 9:00PM, we are partnering with @flatbreadcompanypaia for a special benefit night. A portion of all pizza sales will go directly towards supporting Maui OnStage’s productions, community programs, and our historic home at the Iao Theater!
Whether you dine in 🍴or grab a flatbread to go 🚘 your dinner choice makes a direct impact on keeping local performing arts vibrant and accessible for everyone on Maui. ❤️ 💫
Gather your ohana, support local art, and let’s share a slice for a great cause!
Where: Flatbread Company (Paia)
When: Tuesday June 2nd, 5:00PM - 9:00PM
How: Just head on down, enjoy some incredible food, and mention you’re there to support Maui OnStage!
See you there! 🍕
#MauiOnStage
#SupportLocalArt
#MauiCommunity
#FlatbreadCompany
#LiveTheater