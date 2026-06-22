PIOEC After Hours: Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project Film and Speaker event

Join us for our next After Hours Film and Speaker event featuring Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), the PMDP Mission-to-a-Million video, and a community "talk-story" session. The Voice of the Sea episode recently won a Gold Telly Award for Not-for-profit and a Silver Telly Award for Nature & Wildlife! Get a firsthand look at the massive effort it takes to protect one of the most remote and sacred marine sanctuaries in the world from marine debris.

Validated parking will be offered and pupus and beverages will be provided, sponsored by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.