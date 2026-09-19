Pink Floyd and Beyond Concert in the Dark w/Austin Violinist | Kauai

Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and more with Award winning Strings, Piano and Vocals

Step into a world where music and shadows dance together, for an experience that has sold out all over Texas in historic buildings, yoga spaces and churches.

We're coming all the way from Austin, Texas to Kauai, this October 16 & 17th.

Join us for an unforgettable Concert in the Dark, featuring the iconic songs of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon—reimagined with award winning violinist Will Taylor, acoustic guitar, cellist Tony Rogers, and piano and vocals by Dave Madden. 🎶

It’s an experience...

For over 35 years, thousands of discerning experience-seekers have stepped into the imaginative world of Will Taylor, delighting in performances that blur boundaries, awaken the senses, and reveal music in unforgettable, unexpected ways.

Original music by show creator Will Taylor, inspired by the timeless sounds of Dark Side of the Moon, will be woven throughout the performance, adding a unique layer to this journey.