Pau-Ha-Hana Storytelling Comedy with Storyteller Marni Ramirez
Pau-Ha-Hana Storytelling Comedy with Storyteller Marni Ramirez
This months guest storyteller is improv, sketch, and standup comedian Marni Ramirez!! Marni takes the stage to tell stories from her life as inspiration for comedy by Think Fast Improv!
Friday September 18th
NextDoor 43 Hotel St
Doors 7pm, show 7:30pm.
21+ full bar
https://holdmyticket.com/tickets/466992
About our storyteller:
Her name is Marni Ramirez. Improv comedy theater is her thang. Born and raised in Hawaii nei this 6 foot Gen X Gemini brings big energy when she enters a room. Live, Laugh and have fun! If you read this far you love comedy. Let me make your $15 increase in value like a high yield saving account. Let's do this!!!
NextDoor
$10 presale / $15 door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Think Fast Improv
Artist Group Info
Think Fast Improv
tfimprov@gmail.com